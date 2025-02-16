Independence National Historical Park guides fired after President Trump issues federal employee mass layoffs

The Brief Two National Park Service Rangers at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia have been fired. This comes as President Trump announced plans to cut the size of the federal government. An official from the union representing the federal workers is speaking out.



President Donald Trump’s mass layoffs of federal employees is being felt here in Philadelphia at Independence Mall.

Two of the park's guides were fired and an official from the union representing those federal workers is speaking out.

What we know:

The union representing federal workers tells FOX 29 that two park guides were fired on Friday afternoon, and more than two dozen positions remain unfilled as the city prepares for a major celebration next year.

"The most historical building in the United States of America, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and we barely have enough staff to keep that building open," said David Fitzpatrick, AFGE Local 2058 Treasurer and AFGE Council 270 Secretary Treasurer.

Fitzpatrick says the employees, who were in their probationary period, which is usually about a year, received the following memo:

"They are the people that are in direct contact with the visitors that come to Independence Hall from all over the world, and they were the first ones they cut out," he said. "These folks literally had an hour, pack your stuff, turn your keys, get out."

The firings come as President Trump plans to cut the size of the federal government, including probationary employees from the National Park Service who have not yet qualified for civil service protection, to cut federal spending and, according to the president, shrink the bureaucracy.

What's next:

Fitzpatrick says buildings are already closed in Philadelphia, like Second Bank of the United States, due to staffing.

He points to 2026, where Philadelphia will a major role in the country’s 250th birthday celebration.

"How we’re going to manage there at Independence, I don’t know," he said. "These folks, they’re going to your church, to your supermarket, they’re your neighbors, this isn’t some unknown D.C. bureaucrat, these are folks working here in Philadelphia and they’re out of a job."

Five employees were dismissed at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton and at Gettysburg National Military Park as well, Fitzpatrick says.