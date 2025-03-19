Infant dies after being found inside vehicle in Ocean County: officials

The Brief A 4-month-old baby died after being found inside a vehicle. The infant was found in Lakewood Township on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.



A death investigation is underway after a 4-month-old baby tragically died in Ocean County Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

An infant in distress was reported inside a vehicle near 5th Street in Lakewood Township around 1:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Hatzolah Medical Services trying to render life-saving aid.

The 4-month-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details about the infant's death, or what led to the tragedy.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are all investigating.