Infant killed in car crash after driver flee traffic stop in Wilmington: police

The Brief A 4-month-old boy was killed in a car crash after the driver fled from police during a traffic stop in Wilmington. Investigators say the driver, a 33-year-old man, was wanted for multiple offenses. A 10-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman were also inside the car at the time of the crash.



A 4-month-old boy was killed when police say the car he was riding in with three others tried to evade police and crashed early Tuesday morning in Wilmington.

What we know:

Investigators say the deadly crash began with a traffic stop near the Marsh Road exit of I-95 just after 1 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was wanted for several offenses and fled the traffic stop as officers approached the vehicle.

The vehicle took the Marsh Road exit and continued to the area of Marsh and Edgemoor roads when it crashed off the road.

Investigators say four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed, including an unrestrained 4-month-old boy and a 10-year-old girl.

The infant, later identified as Maurice Brown Jr., was taken to the hospital where police say he died.

The 33-year-old driver was admitted in critical condition.

Police say the girl and a 32-year-old woman were also hospitalized in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what the driver was wanted for.

No charges have been announced.