Inflation causing some to change Memorial Day plans

For a lot of people Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer. It means family, friends, food, and fun. But with the seemingly never-ending rise of gas and food prices plans are going to look different for some.

"A lot of times we'll go to Maryland. Salisbury, Maryland. That's where my family is originally from," Vicky and Frank Whaley told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson. This year the Whaleys are staying local for the holiday weekend and they partly blame the high gas prices.

Gas has played a part in all of this. Gas prices are astronomical and you just have to choose wisely what you're going to do," Vicky said.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas sat around $4.60. Drivers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will pay about 10 cents above the national average at the pump, while Delaware drivers sit about average.

Still, inflation won't stop some people from enjoying long awaited summer fun this weekend. Marybeth DiNardo, who spoke to FOX 29 Wednesday, said she plans to go down the shore and enjoy a barbeque.

"It is a little bit of a sacrifice," said DiNardo. Especially she says when heading down the shore with kids. "You know they want to go to the boardwalk. The cost of everything is escalated over the past two years," she said.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly enjoyable Memorial Day weekend across the Delaware Valley. Storms will roll in on Friday night and linger into Saturday, but the worst of the wet weather will clear to enjoy most of the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.