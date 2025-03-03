Injured fox trapped in plastic may be pregnant; South Jersey police asking for help

article

The Brief An injured fox named Bingo is currently stuck in a piece of plastic. Police are attempting to safely capture the fox for treatment. Concern is growing for the fox, who police say may be pregnant.



Police in Washington Township are asking for the public's help to find and catch a fox they say needs their help.

What we know:

"Bingo," an injured and possibly pregnant fox, has been seen wandering around the Washington Township Police Station and Senior Center.

Police say its leg is trapped in a piece of plastic vent that is struck around her neck.

She is also suffering from mange.

What they're saying:

Police say concern continues to grow as they attempt to safely capture her for treatment.

Residents are being urged not to feed the fox, but to contact them if you spot her in your area.