Inmate at Delaware County prison dies after being found unresponsive in his cell

Prison officials in Delaware County say an inmate serving time for a robbery died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday.

Kevin Campbell, 37, died at SCI Chester where he had been incarcerated since October after being sentenced to 6-13 years for a robbery in Monroe County.

Prison staff and medics attempted life-saving measures on Campbell, but officials say he died just after 7 p.m.

The Delaware County Coroner's Office will determine a cause of death, officials said.