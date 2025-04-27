Inside the 28th annual Gift of Life Donor Dash in Philadelphia

The Brief Runners of all ages hit the pavement at the Navy Yard Sunday, for the 28th annual Gift of Life Donor Dash. This year’s event surpassed more than 50,000 new donor registrations.



The purpose of the 3K, 5K, and 10K races is to get people together to raise awareness of organ and tissue donations, register more donors, and pay tribute to those who gave the gift of life.

What they're saying:

"Honestly, it’s where one families grief meets other people’s hope," says Tiffany Reichert of Blackwood, New Jersey.

Reichert’s brother Gary died at the age of 23, but his spirit still lives on through organ donation.

"It’s helped our family move on because my brother gave the selfless decision, you get to see and meet the people who were a little bit hopeless and you gave them hope. In our grief and our sadness we are uplifted because we see other people getting a chance to live and it’s exactly what it is, the gift of life," says Reichert.

A gift of life that Gavin, gave to Michele Bruno.

"I had about five hours to live, I was number one on the donor waiting list at the University of Pennsylvania and my angel donor Gavin came to my rescue," says Bruno.

Thanks to Gavin, Bruno is able to walk with her family and carry the legacy of her and Gavin everywhere she goes.

"You not only saved my life but he saved my families life. I was able to see my son graduate high school, who is now a junior in college. I’ve become so close to my donors family that them seeing me live my life honors Gavin, I honor him everyday, I live my live to the fullest," says Bruno.

A phrase that’s not just a lyric in Philip Davis’ song with Freeway, but a reality, as he is currently waiting for his gift of life, a kidney donor.

"It’s been a trying time but the best thing is I have been able to work with organizations like the Gift of Life to help not only myself but others," says Davis.

The annual race is helping increase the number of donors.

This year surpassing more than 50,000 new donor registrations.

Something Davis loves to hear and is hoping more people, especially minorities, will try getting involved with.

Davis says, "Just do the research and education so you can learn as much as possible about organ donation, because one person giving away organs can save up to as many as eight to ten people".