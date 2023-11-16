Intense fire rips through Voorhees Township apartment building

Fire crews battled an intense fire at an apartment complex in Voorhees.

The call came just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, on the 1600 block of Roberts Way, in Voorhees Township.

Skyfox flew over the scene where heavy smoke and flames could be seen tearing through the roof of the two-story building, into the night sky.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

There were no details regarding any injuries or how many people may have been displaced.

No details were released regarding a cause of the blaze.