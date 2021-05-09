Investigation underway after dogs dumped in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An investigation is underway after several dogs were found dumped at a building in Whitehall Township.
The six dogs were dropped off on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. by drivers who were in a gray Nissan SUV.
According to officials, the dogs were severely matted and caked with urine and feces. One dog had an old injury, which was a broken leg.
Officials say it took workers approximately six hours to clean and groom the dogs.
Surveillance footage shows the moment the couple dropped the dogs off in a large plastic tub.
The dogs will remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing.
