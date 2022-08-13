Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating after two men found dead inside vehicle in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE, Del. - An investigation is underway after police say a deadly discovery was made in New Castle County Saturday morning.

Two men were reportedly found dead inside a vehicle on the 100 block of River Road around 7 a.m.

Police say it is being investigated as a death investigation with nothing suspicious at this time.

The men's cause of death has not yet been released.