Police investigating after two men found dead inside vehicle in New Castle County
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An investigation is underway after police say a deadly discovery was made in New Castle County Saturday morning.
Two men were reportedly found dead inside a vehicle on the 100 block of River Road around 7 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Philadelphia gun violence: 10 people shot as gunfire erupts across the city Friday night
- Police: Drive-by quadruple shooting in Wissinoming leaves 3 in critical condition
- Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say
Police say it is being investigated as a death investigation with nothing suspicious at this time.
The men's cause of death has not yet been released.