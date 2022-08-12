Police: Drive-by quadruple shooting in Wissinoming leaves 3 in critical condition

article

Authorities say four people were injured during a drive-by shooting Friday night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that three men and a woman between the ages of 29 and 34 were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two men and a woman were taken by police to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 33-year-old who suffered two gunshot wounds to the thigh was brought by ambulance to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when a gunman inside a Ford Focus rolled past the house and unleashed over 20 shots.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that the Ford used by the shooter may have been carjacked about a week ago.

Pace said all the victims lived on the block, leading investigators to believe it was a targeted shooting.

Three children, including an infant, were inside the residence during the shooting but were uninjured.