Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a driver collided with a tree during a crash early Saturday morning in Camden County.
The person was reportedly driving on Clementon Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m.
Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to authorities.
The crash unfolded across from Bethany Baptist Church in Lindenwold.
The driver was reportedly transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.