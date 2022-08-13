Expand / Collapse search

Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:28AM
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a driver collided with a tree during a crash early Saturday morning in Camden County.

The person was reportedly driving on Clementon Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m.

Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash unfolded across from Bethany Baptist Church in Lindenwold.

The driver was reportedly transported to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.