Investigators release video of 2 suspects in deadly Hunting Park home invasion

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion that occurred in Hunting Park on New Year's Eve.

Police responded to a home on the 3900 block of North Fairhill Street around 3 a.m. Dec. 31 for a report of a home invasion.

Detectives say family members had returned home to find 83-year-old Mauricio Bondad Gesmundo found bound and gagged at the residence. Gesmundo had sustained what appeared to be blows from either a fist or blunt object, according to police.

Gesmundo was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 18.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video of two suspects who were seen entering and exiting the home.

Police have said a safe containing documents and cash was taken from the home.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact police. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.