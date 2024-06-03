Investigators searching for new leads in 2004 cold case killing of Delaware teen

article

Investigators in Delaware are searching for information in a nearly 20-year-old cold case killing of a local teenager.

Lonnie Pinkston was found dead after police were called to Howard Street on Dec. 10, 2004 about a person found unconscious.

It's believe Pinkston was assaulted sometime overnight and died from his injuries before being found by police around 6 a.m.

Over the last two decades, investigators have followed scant leads to find out who killed Pinkston.

The Wilmington Police Department's Cold Case Unit has asked anyone with information about Pinkston's murder to come forward.