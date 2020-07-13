Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 North Wildwood Fall Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post Monday, event organizers stated that due to concerns for the safety of their AOH members, vendors, musicians, dancers and the amount of visitors they feel this is in the best interest of everyone.

They added, "Because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, it is questionable if this event could take place this September and certainly not to the degree that we have all come to know and expect. This decision is being made at this time to allow everyone ample notice to make or change plans. We hope to see you all September 24-26, 2021 for another fantastic Irish Fall Festival. In the meantime stay well and stay safe."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP