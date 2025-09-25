Iron Hill Brewery closes all locations, files for bankruptcy

The Brief Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant announced it is closing all its locations and filing for bankruptcy. The announcement comes after the local chain abruptly closed three of its locations. In a message to employees, Iron Hill blamed "ongoing financial challenges" for its decision to close its doors.



Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, a Philadelphia-area brewpub chain with more than a dozen locations, announced its permanent closure on Thursday.

The decision comes shortly after Iron Hill abruptly closed three of its locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

What we know:

In a letter to staff members, Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant leadership announced it's closing its doors permanently and has filed for bankruptcy.

Iron Hill had nearly 20 restaurant locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, including a brewpub in Center City Philadelphia.

The chain recently closed three of its locations in Newark, Chestnut Hill, and Voorhees just a few weeks ago.

"After many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed," the chain announced in a Facebook post.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years."

What's next:

Iron Hill said they "sincerely hope to return in the future," but did not provide any details about when that could be.