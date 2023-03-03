Irving Mayren-Guzman: 3 sentenced for assault of teen who was later found dead in Pleasantville

article

Three Atlantic County men have been sentenced to prison for their role in the assault of a young man who was later found dead.

Jamaul Timberlake and John Hands were each sentenced to four years in prison, while Garnell Hands received a five-year sentence.

Authorities say Irving Mayren-Guzman was assaulted by all three men in the parking lot of the now-shuttered Centerfolds Cabaret back on Jan. 23, 2022. Surveillance video captured all three men assaulting the teen in an unprovoked altercation outside the club, according to prosecutors.

Irving Mayren Guzman (Pleasantville Police Department)

"All three defendants outnumbered, outsized, and outmatched the teen when they cornered Mayren-Guzman, each taking turns beating him, with Mayren-Guzman sustaining multiple blows to the head resulting in significant bodily injury to him," read a press release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mayren-Guzman was reported missing a short time after the assault, and he was last seen outside the club. Two days later, his body was found in a marsh area near the club.

Mayren-Guzman’s cause of death was later determined to hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication.