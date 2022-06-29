Irving Mayren-Guzman: 3 charged with assaulting New Jersey man who was later found dead will remain jailed

Three men charged with assaulting a New Jersey man who later went missing and was found dead will remain in custody after an autopsy ruled the death accidental.

Jamaul Timberlake, Garnell Hands, and John Hands were each charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy after allegedly assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman. No charges have been filed in the death of Mayren-Guzman as authorities continue to investigate.

Police say the assault occurred in the parking lot of Centerfolds, a nightclub, during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, just before Mayren-Guzman was reported missing. On Jan. 25, following a two-day search, Mayren-Guzman was found dead in a marshy area just east of the nightclub.

Police had said Mayren-Guzman was last seen walking east down Route 30 from Centerfolds, a club he was too young to be in. Investigators also indicated that changing tides may have complicated their search.

Following Mayren-Guzman's death, a Pleasantville City Council voted to revoke Centerfold's Mercantile license, effectively shuttering the nightclub.

Months after the incident, the Atlantic County Medical Examiner ruled Mayren-Guzman's death accidental. The lawyers for the three men charged with assaulting the Mayren-Guzman argued Wednesday for the men should be released from jail.

"What we see is my client striking the victim with an open hand, on the autopsy report there was no brain injury." Durann Neil, the attorney for Garnell Hands, said. "In order for their to be substantial or serious bodily injury there has to be something which creates a substantial risk of death, an open hand slap definitely doesn't do that."

Meanwhile, family and loved ones of Mayren-Guzman gathered outside the Atlantic County courthouse to demand justice. They believe there is a linked between the fight and Mayren-Guzman's death, despite no murder charges being filed against the three in custody.

"They touched him, they did something to him," Mayren-Guzman's cousin said. "We don’t know what happened - only they know, only God knows - but we want the truth."

The suspects are due back in court on July 13th, according to FOX 29's Dave Kinchen.