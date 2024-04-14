Is My Teen Okay? Helping teens cope with increasing pressures

Since the pandemic in 2020, teen suicide has been increasing, depression and anxiety are at an all-time high and there continues to be a critical shortage of mental health professionals.

In an effort to find solutions FOX 29 turned to parents, teens and mental health providers who have shared ideas regarding programs and resources for youth on their journey to mental wellness.

THERE IS HOPE

If there is anyone who knows first-hand about the mental health crisis, it’s Kyle Carter, with NAMI Philadelphia, and Christine Jackson, Executive Director with Hope for Hallie.

Carter stated, "I look at social media and I look at the pandemic."

Jackson added, "There are young people out there who are really hurting."

They are both on the front lines of teen mental health by running organizations to help those deal with what the CDC has identified as the most common mental health disorders facing teens today: anxiety, depression, social phobias, Attention Deficit or hyperactivity and eating disorders.

Christine and her husband, Kevin, spoke with FOX 29 a few years ago after losing their daughter, Hallie, to suicide at 16.

It was then, the organization Hope for Hallie was born. Through events like the Color Run and a butterfly sanctuary, the Delaware County non-profit is devoted to creating conversations around teen mental health. Their trademark program, providing teens eight fully funded mental health therapy sessions while eliminating one of the biggest hurdles for parents: the long wait for an appointment.

Jackson stated, "They can’t wait six, nine months or a year to get help. Fortunately, through our scholarship program, it is immediate."

Carter runs the National Alliance on Mental Health in Philadelphia, or NAMI Philadelphia, where city teens have their own specific mental health challenges. "We are seeing the precipice of It, right now, with suicides and violence and all these different things, because people are struggling with how to cope."

Carter says parents need to first identify the problem. Some teenage behavior may just be typical teenage behavior. Some could be the sign of something deeper. "Where you look at that 12 to 18 range, that period, over the span of their life, and creating positive or negative peer relationships, especially with adults, that period is going to be seminal in how it’s going to project themselves over the course of their life"

WARNING SIGNS TO LOOK FOR:

Low Energy

Spending More Time Alone

Avoiding Social Activities

Self-Harm

Suicide Thoughts

Carter says it’s also important to find the right help, whether it’s a therapist, medication or non-traditional solutions, like medication or yoga.

"We will continue to remove stigma and let people know that it’s ok to not be ok," Carter said.

And, Jackson added, "That transformation, that you can go through tough times and come out on the other side and be okay."

HELP FROM EXPERIENCE

Mental health professionals say one of the best ways parents can open a conversation with their teenager about mental health is to be open and honest. Be persistent, but not insistent.

Motivational speaker Jordan Toma is taking those messages directly to teens.

During a speaking engagement with teens, Toma stated, "I stopped going to school. I missed one month of school, then two months of school."

If his name and energy seem familiar, you probably have seen the viral sensation on social media where he has more than 3 million followers.

As the nation’s top motivational speakers for teenagers, Toma brings an infectious, vulnerable speaking style to students across the country. FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell talked with him during a recent trip to Grace Dunn Middle School, in Trenton.

He explained, "School was my biggest fear. Because, when I was in school, I felt like I just couldn’t get it. I couldn’t sit still. I have ADHD, I’m dyslexic. I also didn’t like how short I was. That had a lot to do with it. I had a lot of anxiety."

A native of Morris County, New Jersey, Toma barely graduated high school, his grades were so bad. He talks about how his struggle with learning disabilities eventually helped shape who he is today. After selling windows door to door and becoming a financial planner, he’s devoted his life to kids. His self-published book, "I’m Just a Kid with an IEP," has over 100,000 copies.

"What I want kids to know, and everyone to know, is your struggle becomes your strength, but sometimes you don’t know it. You don’t know it when you are trying to make it right. And it feels like it’s never going to be okay," Toma commented.

Along with handing out books, bracelets and t-shirts, Toma presents one student his anxiety necklace to trade. "We are going to make a trade here. Make a deal. I’m going to give you my necklace, you are going to give me your anxiety, so shake my hand."

Toma credits his mom for constantly pushing him out of his comfort zone. He says during his worst times, it was she who knew something he didn’t. "Talk about the people in your life. I talk a lot about my mom. But, it may not be your mom. It could be your dad, your aunt, your grandma, a teacher. It could be somebody in your life that is pushing you, maybe even annoying you, but that’s the one that sees something in you and sometimes we can’t see it."

Toma if there’s one piece of advice he can give leave to parents, especially those struggling, it is, "Do not give up on these kids. And the ones that are sitting in the back, the ones that are the loudest, the ones getting into trouble, the ones that are the quietest, don’t forget about them because they need you to believe in them. They do."

RESOURCES FOR HELP

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available right now, 24 hours a day. The national suicide crisis hotline is 988. You can call or text and connect with someone to help.

National Suicide Hotline 800-273-8255

Hope for Hallie

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Philadelphia)

American Federation for Suicide Prevention

National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline

The Trevor Project

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

National Institute on Drug Abuse

Anxiety & Depression Association of America

Self Abuse Finally Ends

Teen's Health

National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders

National Eating Disorders Association

LOCAL HOTLINES, RESOURCES

Southeast Pennsylvania, by county:

Bucks County: 800.499.7455

Chester County: 877.918.2100

Delaware County: 855.889.7827

Montgomery County: 855.634.4673

Philadelphia County: 215.686.4420

New Jersey:

Delaware: