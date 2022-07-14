Expand / Collapse search

Is Twitter down right now? Platform hit with widespread outage, according to Down Detector

By Kelly Hayes
Updated 8:42AM
In this photo illustration a Twitter logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen with Twitter logo in the background in Athens, Greece on July 11, 2022. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Twitter appeared to suffer a major global outage on Thursday morning, according to user reports.

The website DownDetector.com, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints over Twitter’s app, website, and even its TweetDeck app.

Issues appeared to begin around 8:05 a.m. ET. Nearly 55,000 people reported an outage as of 8:20 a.m. 

Twitter API tracking services, however, did not immediately flag any problems.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.