'It is horrific': Philadelphia man charged with brutal stabbing death of former co-worker in Bensalem

A Philadelphia man is facing charges after investigators say he stabbed a former co-worker over 50 times and ran him over before dumping his body at a Bucks County train station.

Dominique Harris, 30, was taken into custody Thursday morning by officers from the Philadelphia Police Department after his vehicle was spotted near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. He has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.

It's alleged that Harris ambushed 54-year-old Michael Pickens as he ws taking out the trash at a Bensalem Wendy's early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Harris chased Pickens to the parking lot of Bensalem Beer and Soda where he stabbed him "upwards of 50 times."

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters that Harris briefly fled, then returned to the parking lot in a 4-door Infinity and ran over Pickens two times. Harris then wrapped a belt around Pickens neck before he loaded him into the backseat of his car and drove away, according to Weintraub.

Dominique Harris, 30, is alleged to have stabbed 54-year-old Michael Pickens upwards of 50 times then run him over twice with his car before dumping his body at a nearby train station.

"I’ve viewed this video, and it is horrific, it shocks your conscious to see one person brutalize another person in this way," Weintraub said.

Officers from the Bensalem Police Department were called to the Bensalem Beer and Soda the next morning after an employee noticed blood stains on the ground and items thrown scattered in the parking lot.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance cameras that reveale the brutal killing that happened the night before. They were able to identify Harris's vehicle and follow his path using other surveillance cameras to Cornwells Train Station where Pickens' body was found in a grassy area.

Authorities said Harris and Pickens used to work at the same Wendy's restaurant until Harris was fired for harassment in late January. Investigators said that Pickens was also the victim in that incident.

Harris is being held at a Bucks County prison without bail.

