'It needs to stop': Vigil held for 13-year-old shot, killed in Chester

Hundreds of people came out to remember a teen shot and killed in Chester on Sunday afternoon while he was his way to play basketball just a block away from his home.

A grieving Kyle Davis stood on his front lawn fighting back tears and accepting condolences from dozens of people who came to mourn the tragic loss of his 13-year-old son Ny'Ques who was gunned down.

"I lost my son, but it's 10 times bigger than that. The world lost something," he said.

READ MORE: Police: 13-year-old dies after shooting in Chester

Hundreds of mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends came to the teenager's East 20th Street home carrying red and black balloons and wearing shirts bearing the young man's picture and name. They remembered this promising athlete and prayed for his family.

The star football and basketball player was shot and killed on his way to play basketball Sunday afternoon a block away from his Chester home. Police say he was shot multiple times as he tried to escape the gunman. The killer made his getaway in a black Acura SUV with Delaware plates.bite:

"The message here today is to put the guns down. We have so many young babies that are innocent that keep falling due to gun violence here in Chester. It needs to stop," Nasir Leach said.

Advertisement

The victim was an eight grader at Chester Charter Scholars Academy. Several of his school and teammates spoke at the vigil. This is the second child killed in less than a month in Chester.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP