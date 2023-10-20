It's a Philly thing: Fan searches for things to climb if Phillies clinch in Arizona

No greased poles? No problem! Philadelphia always finds an extraordinary way to celebrate - and one fellow fan is helping them do just that.

Grace Del Pizzo, who goes to school in Arizona, first went viral for her "Things to Climb in Arizona" video during the Eagles-Chiefs Superbowl showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale last year.

Now the Delaware County resident has a Chase Field edition as the Phillies head into Game 4 against the Diamondback, with a chance to clinch the NLCS on Saturday.

So what are dedicated fans to do if they find themselves in Arizona for the win?

Follow along with Del Pizzo on her "tour of climbable structures!"

From baseball bat sculptures to an entire stage, the possibilities seem endless. She even found a safe option for kids!

"Maybe make things less climbable," Del Pizzo jokes as a police officer is heard in the background.

While all in good fun, the Phillies fan reminds everyone that the video is just a joke, and that she is not encouraging anyone to climb anything.

Let's all hope for an incredible, and safe, celebration this weekend!