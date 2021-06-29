'It's an explosive': Experts warn of the dangers of home fireworks displays

John Friedman of Penn Valley getting the lowdown on the fireworks for sale at the Keystone tent in Wynnewood.

"I am putting on the show," Friedman sated.

Friedman has plenty of company, with many folks lighting off their own fireworks, as communities cancel professional displays for a second year, due to the pandemic. The Consumer Product Safety Commission now warning home displays probably led to a record number of injuries last year over July 4th.

"2019 to 2020 we went from 10,000 injuries related to fireworks to about15,000," stated Radnor Township Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Gluck.

That’s why local officials are trying to get the word out to avoid a repeat of last year. Hand, finger and eye injuries, as well as burns are the most common.

"Even sparklers. They burn at upwards of 1,200 degrees, so when we give a child that sparkler, we need to be extra careful," Gluck warned.

"My kids are 10, eight and four. They all stay pretty far away. We have a decent grassy area where we light them off pretty safely," Friedman remarked.

In Pennsylvania, one must be at least 150 feet from an occupied building and a person can only legally purchase consumer grade fireworks, such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and the like. Mackenzie Eiserman picking up a few things for her almost three-year-old son.

"We are definitely going to be helping him a lot. We picked a lot of things kids can do on their own, like the poppers you throw and they just make a loud noise," Eiserman commented.

"It’s for my teen-aged kids. I’m sure they want the real stuff, but this is what they’re going to get," explained Maria Pedowitz.

Make sure a bucket of water is nearby and never try to relight a dud. But, most of all remember one thing.

"It’s an explosive," Gluck said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter