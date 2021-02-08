'It's been quite a whirlwind': Four Seasons Total Landscaping explain Super Bowl ad and rise to fame

Four Seasons Total Landscaping company, made famous in November of 2020 during a press conference given by Rudy Guiliani for former President Donald Trump, has seen quite an unexpected rise in visibility, culminating with Sunday’s Super Bowl ad.

Owner and President Maria Siravo and Director of Sales Sean Middleton chatted with FOX 29’s Good Day Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick regarding their experience creating the advertisement.

"They [Fiverr] reached out to us a few weeks after the press conference, here and pitched us the idea. A production company, and, it slowly materialized over, maybe about six weeks, because time was of the essence because of the approaching Super Bowl," Middleton explained.

Anchor Mike Jerrick asked about how the Northeast location of their company was replicated by the production company for the commercial, citing, "You have one of the most famous garage doors now, in America. The elaborate setup on the inside, I figured that was a sound stage in Hollywood."

Owner and President Maria Siravo replied, "They built the back of my building in Mexico City. We all went to Mexico City. There was an awful lot of testing going on, COVID testing. When they brought me over to the set, they videotaped it for all their employees. I’ll be honest, I cried. I couldn’t believe that this company could do this for me and my company. It was amazing. There were about 300 hundred people on set. And, everybody was moving like busy bees and it was a lot of fun."

Advertisement

"Did you ever think you’d be acting in a Super Bowl commercial, Maria? How did that feel," Anchor Alex Holley asked.

"Well, especially not at my age. I’m at the end of my career and, my first initial thought was, ‘No way, I’m not doing this. I can’t do this.’ I’ll be honest, the director, Nick Fall, he was amazing. He just knew what to say to me to make me behave and speak the way he wanted to hear," Siravo replied.

Siravo then went on to describe propelling the motorized scooter that took her across the set people see in the commercial.

"You really had to gun it to move, but the set was tight where we were filming, so you had to be able to stop. If you look at the long version, he’s flying across the room and the timing wasn’t right on one of the takes and I almost smashed my head into his feet. We laughed about it."

To which Jerrick goes one to ask Middleton, "Was any of it shot in Philly?"

"None of it was shot in Philly. It was all shot at the Mexico City studio," was Middleton’s reply. "The set was about the size of two football fields."

Holley wondered if Middleton and Siravo were able to vacation as part of making the commercial, to which they answered the filming was work and no vacation took place.

"Not really a vacation, Alex," Siravo said. "It was work."

"No, I wouldn’t call it a vacation. It’s been quite a whirlwind here at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Because we not only have a busy landscaping company to run and snow removal operation, but now we have a commercial star and PR to do and interviews," Middleton added, laughing.

Holley went on to ask if Maria saw acting as a next career step, to which Maria answered, "I don’t know what there’s going to be next," Maria laughed, "Other than a little bit of a vacation. We’re thrilled."

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter