'It's devastating': Roxborough homeowner says developers destroyed her property while building next door

A homeowner dilemma in Roxborough as a woman says there are developers building on the property next to her home and have come so close to her property, they’ve destroyed part of her land.

Jennifer MacKenzie bought a Roxborough home 13 years ago with her late husband, Matthew. The two poured their love and care into the home, but now, six years after his death, MacKenzie says the memories planted outside were taken.

"They destroyed my landscaping my late husband and I did together before we got married when we bought the house, so all of our shrubs, all of our plants that were here for years are destroyed and torn out," MacKenzie explained.

The main point of frustration is on the side of her home. MacKenzie says a contractor told her recently nine inches of land belongs to the property under construction. MacKenzie asked to see the survey and development plans, but says she was blindsided.

"They had taken the nine inches, taken down my fence and then dug out an additional 25 inches onto my property and dug out a ditch," MacKenzie explained. "I asked for that to be replaced. I asked for it to be put back, because I said it was illegal to dig on my property without my permission and without an agreement, like a legal agreement."

According to the Department of Licenses and Inspections, a contractor is required to get permission before entering another property, otherwise it is trespassing.

Instead, MacKenzie says workers dug another 25 inches onto her land.

"If you see the property, it’s a safety issue. I have two young kids of seven and eight and a dog and I can’t let them out. They can’t play in my yard," MacKenzie added.

Beginning in 2023, contractors must follow updated construction guidelines. They’ll have to obtain permits for excavation deeper than five feet, submit a monitoring plan and excavation plan, hire a site safety manager and provide property owners next door with all of the project details.

While the new law won’t help MacKenzie, it will help others who may find themselves in a similar circumstance in the new year.

"It’s all I have left and all my children have left of my husband and it’s devastating," MacKenzie said.