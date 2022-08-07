'It's gonna be amazing!': Philadelphia Eagles fans are ready for football

Eagles fans, it’s time to get fired up, as football season is just weeks away.

Lincoln Financial Field will be buzzing Friday with Philadelphia faithful for pre-season football. Sunday, fans are getting a first look at the 2022 squad at open practice.

Thousands of Eagles fans disregarded the blazing heat for some time at the Linc with some of their favorite people – the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday evening was the first chance the public got to see the Birds play, ahead of their first preseason game Friday night. Fans arrived with passion and they left the stadium even more pumped for a new season.

"The team is looking really good. A.J. Brown is out there catching balls in the end zone. Really incredible to see playmakers on this Eagles team. It’s gonna be a really fantastic season, I think," Jeff Warren remarked.

"On paper, they’re good, but we’ll see how it pans out. Jalen Hurts has to be a very good player," Shaun Michalski said.

"It’s gonna be amazing! Jalen Hurts birthday is today. I got number one and I want him to sign it. It’s gonna be awesome! This is our year!" exclaimed Jeanne Griffith.