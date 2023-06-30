'It's just a great time': July 4th weekend begins as many flock to Ocean City, amid new rules

July 4th may not be until Tuesday, but that isn’t stopping people starting their celebrations down the shore. And, for many folks in Ocean City, they couldn’t be happier.

"What doesn’t bring you down the shore? We’ve got beautiful weather, beautiful beaches, beautiful boardwalk, Manco & Manco Pizza. Some mini melts. It’s just a great time," Chris Ulrich explained.

A great time for all, whether it’s on the water, on the boardwalk, enjoying a bite. For many, it’s all about creating memories.

"Our friend has a house down here for the week and every year we do this. We bring our kids down and they all hang out together," Stacey Henderson explained.

Jenn Deluca added, "The kids love it. They have a great time."

Cherry Hill resident Sam Henderson said, "This weekend, I’m excited about being down here, because it’s my first time being down the shore all year and I’m excited to get the summer going."

"It’s just a vibe. Everyone loves to be here, so I just like to be down here, too," Isabella Conti said.

"Hanging out with my friends. Going to the beach. I have off this weekend for football, so coming down here and enjoying time with friends," Jordan Berrios commented.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A different scene kicking off the 4th of July weekend, unlike the last major holiday weekend down in Ocean City caused quite the mess. Police received nearly 1,000 calls for unruly teenage behavior on the beach, prompting new rules in the shore community.

One of them in place – an 11 p.m. curfew for those under 18. A backpack ban on the boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. and the beach now closes promptly at 8 p.m. The new rules are understood by visitors.

"They had over 900 calls on Memorial Day, so I understand," Conti remarked.

Stacey Henderson added, "I know they said they liked those beach parties, but, I mean, it did get a little carried away on Memorial Day. So, I’m glad they’re keeping the kids safe and we’ll keep them occupied with our eyes on them."