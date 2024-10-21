It's the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania

As students walked the Bryn Mawr College campus, in came rolling in the Montgomery County voter services van.

A chance for students like freshman Mallory Weisfeld to get voting questions answered.

"It was fantastic, I had a lot of questions. I was going to go and get it figured out at the county clerks office but I didn’t really know how to do that so, having it on campus was great because I didn’t have to go through all that hassle," said Weisfeld.

It was also a chance to get students registered to vote, an exciting moment for many, including first-time voters.

"It’s a little scary, it’s definitely sort of overwhelming, but I’m glad to have the resources to be able to vote. I’m definitely excited to be able to start the voting process, but it’s a big one," said Isabelle Wyatt, a freshman.

"Young people don’t traditionally turn out as much as those over 65. So, it’s really important that we make it easier for them to change their registration. They’re often moving whether it’s from home to college, or back, and we have to make that as easy as possible for them, to make sure they’re registered and can cast their ballot," said Neil Makhija, the Montgomery County Commissioner & Chair of Board of Elections.

Nearly 30 miles away in Bucks County, people are doing the same thing, flocking to the county administration building in Doylestown to address last minute voter needs, including on-demand mail ballot voting.

"We are the biggest swing county in Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania is the biggest swing state so, we are really expected to be sort of ground zero for how things are going to go," said Bob Harvey, the Bucks County Commissioner/Chair of the Board of Elections.

Which the voters in Bucks County are aware of and take much pride in it.

"I’m a proud member of it, I do the best that I can to support the township, the schools, the kids, I’m very hopeful that people will make the right choices," said Bob Martines of Churchville.

"I’m here at this time and place to do this, to vote the right way, to get this country back where it needs to be," said Tom Mahon of Doylestown.

In West Philadelphia, voting officials were out encouraging people to vote.

"I’m seeing it’s low, I believe if we had the election today based off my projections from what we saw from previous elections, there would be 100,000 less voters than there were in 2020," said Omar Sabir the Chair of Philadelphia Commissioners.

If you didn’t get a chance to register to vote in-person, voting officials say you have until 11:59 PM Monday to still register to vote online.