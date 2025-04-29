Police blast bail for suspect in brutal attack of pregnant woman in Montco: 'We are shocked'

Police are speaking out after their $1 million bail request to keep a man accused of viciously attacking a pregnant woman off the streets was denied.

What we know:

A pregnant woman was brutally attacked by a masked suspect in the Hatfield Village Apartments parking lot on April 24.

The horrifying scene was caught on video and led to the arrest of 36-year-old Raymond Bautista on Monday.

His bail was set at $75,000 unsecured after being charged with Aggravated Assault of an Unborn Child, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

What they're saying:

Hatfield police released a statement on Tuesday, stating that the department requested bail be set at $1 million. However, the district judge modified that request to $75,000 unsecured.

"The viciousness of this attack against a completely unsuspecting person warranted such a request… Believe me when I tell you that we are just as shocked as you are."

The department says they have requested a bail review for this case.

"We feel strongly that more should be done to ensure the victim in this case has some peace."