Jackknifed tractor-trailer spills cargo on NJ Turnpike, no one injured: state police

Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was stymied during Thursday morning's commute when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and spilled some of its cargo.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m., on the southbound side of the highway near interchange 5 in Springfield Township, authorities said.

No one was injured in the crash, according to state police, who added "just a bunch of ruined freight and disappointed drivers."

SkyFOX footage shows some of the spilled cargo pushed to the side of the three-lane highway.

Traffic crawled past the accident scene in the far right lane as crews worked to clear the crash.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly suggests that commuters and travelers heading towards the crash site should use Exit 6 and use 295 or 130.