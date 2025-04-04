Annual Gloucester Township Day postponed amid threats of violence

The Brief An annual decades-old tradition is postponed this year until further notice. Officials announced threats revealed on social media. Last year’s event was ruined due to violence by teens and young adults.



A beloved tradition in Camden County may be off this spring. Gloucester Township Day, usually filled with fun and games for the whole family, has been postponed until further notice.

What we know:

A notice is posted on the Gloucester Township Scholarship Committee website announcing a joint decision with the Township of Gloucester. It states that annual Gloucester Township Day event scheduled for June 7th this year is postponed until further notice.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety. It follows incidents last year where cellphone video captured some of the chaos and violence.

Police said hundreds of teens and young adults were fighting and surrounding officers. A few officers were hurt and more than a dozen arrests made.

The cancellation notice states, quote: "This decision was made following a thorough assessment of social media posts containing credible threats of unlawful and violent activity, as brought to the attention of the Gloucester Township Police Department."

A statement from Mayor David Mayer reads in part, "We must take all potential threats seriously."

What they're saying:

"It's sad but smart on their part. I get it. I hate to see things like that canceled. It's good for most of the community, but unfortunately safety comes first," said Patrick Geer, who was at Veteran’s Park Friday evening with his daughter and granddaughters Brooklyn and Lilianna.

This is where the event has been held for decades. Geer recalls other South Jersey towns having similar issues.

"Ocean City. Wildwood. We go down there a lot in the summer and now you gotta be a little concerned," he said.

Jennifer Bohannon has lived in the township more than 30 years.

"It's sad that we have to live in a world where you can't even go about your yearly traditions because of threats of violence and things of that nature," she said. She usually goes with family and likes that the event is a big fundraiser.

"Gloucester Township Day is a great way to give back to the community. They generate a lot of revenue for scholarships for surrounding schools," said Bohannon.

What's next:

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins tells FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson that the mayor will hold a press conference on Tuesday with more details on the decision.

For ongoing updates, check Gloucester Township's website, here.