3 struck by train and killed in Bucks County: officials

Officials in Bucks County confirm three people were on train tracks in Bristol Borough when they were struck by a train heading south and killed.

What we know:

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joe Moors confirmed three people were killed when they were struck by an Amtrak train that was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia.

Chief Moors stated that police were dispatched to an area near tracks at Beaver and Prospect streets at about 6 p.m. due to people on the train tracks.

An officer was then making their way to the individuals on the tracks when the train struck and killed them.

The SEPTA Trenton line has been suspended due to the fatal crash near Bristol Station.

Chief Moors indicated the tracks would remain closed until they completed an investigation.

SKYFOX was live over the scene in Bucks County where a train was stopped.

Amtrak has stopped all rail traffic scheduled to depart from New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) until further notice.

