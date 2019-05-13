Jaime Lannister appears to grow hand back in 'Game of Thrones' promo image

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from season 8 of "Game of Thrones."

Fresh off the coffee cup gaffe, "Game of Thrones" appeared to have another editing mistake from Sunday's episode of the final season.

In the penultimate episode, titled "The Bells," Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, reunites in King's Landing with his sister and lover Cersei, played by Lena Headey.

Fans will recall that the "Kingslayer" had his right hand cut off in the show's third season and was forced to re-learn the art of sword-fighting with his left hand.

Some keen observers noticed that in a promotional image for Episode 5, Jaime appears to have grown back his severed hand as the two embrace in what looks like a shot from their final scene. The two died in each other's arms as the Red Keep went up in flames and the structure collapsed.

His real hand is visible instead of the fake gold hand he's worn for the past several seasons.

An HBO rep told the New York Post that Jaime's right hand did not appear on air but the photo being circulated on social media was possibly distributed by the digital team and was "still being researched."

Eagle-eyed fans of the show previously spotted a coffee cup in Episode 4, which was later digitally removed.

Advertisement

The "Game of Thrones" Twitter account poked fun at the scene, saying Daenerys actually meant to order an herbal tea.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.