Jaime Roman funeral: City announces road closures ahead of service Thursday

A day of sadness and a solemn goodbye will be held Thursday as Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman will be laid to rest.

In light of the somber day with the funeral, the city has announced a number of road closures for the public to more easily navigate past mourners, without disruption.

These roads will close Thursday morning, at 5 a.m., and remain closed until the funeral is over:

18th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street

These roads will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until the end of the funeral procession:

15th Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street

Broad Street between Spring Garden Street and Callowhill Street

Callowhill Street between Broad Street and 17th Street

17th Street between Callowhill and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

These roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until the end of the service:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 22nd Street

Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street

Race Street between 17th Street and 18th Street

17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street

The city added the public should expect other streets near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval to close or be detoured should they need additional streets.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The public should expect to see signs listing "Temporary No Parking" zones. Should anyone park in these zones, please expect the vehicle will be towed.

SEPTA

Also, expect route detours when taking SEPTA. Customers are asked to check SEPTA’s System Status to receive updates throughout the day.

You can watch Thursday's services on FOX29.com and FOX LOCAL beginning at 11 a.m.