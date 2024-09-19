Jaime Roman: Funeral held for Philadelphia officer who died after being shot in June

A funeral service will be held Thursday for slain Philadelphia police officer Jaime Roman, who died nearly three months after he was shot during a traffic stop.

Roman, 31, will be remembered during a funeral service at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, which will be available to watch on FOX29.com and FOX LOCAL.

Mourners paid their respects to Roman during a viewing service on Wednesday night at John F. Givinish Funeral Home. Another service will precede the funeral.

Roman, a 6-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, was conducting a motor vehicle investigation on F Street in Kensington in June when he was shot.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, a 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

"Officer Roman left his wife and children on June 22 to go to work, protecting and serving the people of the 25th District, and he never came home," Mayor Cherelle Parker said following his death.

The mayor ordered city flags to fly half-staff for the officer, who was the first to die in the line of duty during her time as mayor.

Parker, along with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, have vowed that Roman's "ultimate sacrifice" will "not be in vain."

"These are my children now," Bethel said. "When I came on the job it was my colleagues as a young cop, but now this 31-year-old officer is taken away from me… and every time I walked into that hospital, I would see my son."

The suspected shooter in Roman's death, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, is expected to be charged with murder.