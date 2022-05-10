Jason Derulo, Ava Max to take the stage at Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert

article

The Fourth of July is less than two months away, and Philadelphia is ready to celebrate!

The free Wawa Welcome America festival is back on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year after taking place at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in 2021.

The festival is also bringing back Jason Derulo to headline the 2022 celebration, along with singer-songwriter Ava Max.

"Hey, what up Philly? It's Jason Derulo. I'm gonna see you this summer on July 4th on the Parkway," Derulo said in a tweet Tuesday.

Beginning June 19, the 16-day celebration will come to an end with a live concert and fireworks spectacular on July 4.

"Resident and visitors alike will get to see our city come alive and create a vibrant and exciting experience to show off Philadelphia," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Free performances, including an African drum band and gospel singer, fireworks, complimentary museum access and more are all on the agenda.

African drum band and gospel singer to perform during Wawa Welcome America.

Don't forget Wawa Hoagie Day! On June 29, Wawa will give away 30,000 hoagies on Independence Mall, and another 30,000 at 965 Wawa locations across six states.

Advertisement

For more information on this year's event, visit the Wawa Welcome America website.