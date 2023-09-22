Jason Kelce co-sponsors Haverford Police Department's newest K-9 officer, Winnie

article

The Haverford Police Department has a new four-legged officer joining the team thanks in part to Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.

After partnering with Kelce, his family, and car dealer Steve Videon of Videon Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, the department welcomed 2-year-old, black Labrador retriever, Winnie.

According to the department, Winnie is a single-purpose narcotics detection dog, and she's already out on the streets with her handler, Officer Patterson after she graduated from Iron Rose K9 Academy.

As part of the sponsorship, K-9 Winnie and Officer Patterson met with the NFL star, his family and Videon to showed off her skills.

The Haverford Police Department encourages more partnerships like this one to further serve the community.