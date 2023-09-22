Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County

Jason Kelce co-sponsors Haverford Police Department's newest K-9 officer, Winnie

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Steve Videon, K-9 Winnie & Jason Kelce (The Haverford Police Department)

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The Haverford Police Department has a new four-legged officer joining the team thanks in part to Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. 

After partnering with Kelce, his family, and car dealer Steve Videon of Videon Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, the department welcomed 2-year-old, black Labrador retriever, Winnie. 

According to the department, Winnie is a single-purpose narcotics detection dog, and she's already out on the streets with her handler, Officer Patterson after she graduated from Iron Rose K9 Academy. 

As part of the sponsorship, K-9 Winnie and Officer Patterson met with the NFL star, his family and Videon to showed off her skills. 

The Haverford Police Department encourages more partnerships like this one to further serve the community. 