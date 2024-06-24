Jason Kelce returning as bartender at Ocean Drive: Here's how to party with the legend

article

Eagles fans are about to flock to the Jersey Shore this week as a Philadelphia icon takes his spot behind the Ocean Drive bar once again.

Jason Kelce will host a two-day event in Sea Isle, New Jersey, benefiting Team 62 and the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The party kicks off on Wednesday with an Eagles takeover at Excursion Park from noon to 3 p.m. All families are welcome with a $25 donation.

Kelce will then bring his bartending talents to Ocean Drive from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Eagles legend will be joined by former teammates, cheerleaders and SWOOP!

VIP tickets are sold out, but anyone can wait in line to pay a $10 donation on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you miss out on the first day of activities, Kelce will return Thursday for the New Heights Beer Bowl at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club.

A $25 donation will enter you into a lottery system to attend the podcast taping with a guest.

Kelce's celebrity bartending events have raised more than $630,000 since 2021.