Jason Kelce will be at the Eagles parade on Friday: 'I love this city'

The Brief Jason Kelce says he will be attending the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Friday. The Eagles legend confirmed the news during an emotional interview with WIP. Kelce's last parade appearance went down in Eagles history thanks to his iconic outfit and speech.



It wouldn't be a Philly celebration without Jason Kelce, but will his iconic Mummers costume make its return?

What we know:

The Eagles legend got emotional during an interview with WIP on Thursday, laying out his conflicting reactions while watching the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

"Obviously, I was torn at times during the game because my brother was on the other team. But the reality is, I was not rooting for one or another. There were so many people I care about in the Eagles' organization and I also care about my brother and that was difficult at times to manage, especially with the way the game went and how hard obviously I was for him. But I love this city and I love this freakin' team."

He also confirmed that he will be at the Super Bowl parade on Friday, doing what Jason Kelce does best!

"I can't wait to chug some beers tomorrow and enjoy an awesome parade," Kelce said.

But, what other antics will Kelce get into this time?

The backstory:

Kelce earned his Philly legend status back in 2018 when he became the most memorable part of the Eagles Super Bowl.

Dressed head-to-toe as a Mummer, he marched his way to the Art Museum steps, bicycling and singing with fans before making his iconic speech.

"You know what I got to say to all those people who doubted us, all those people that counted us out, and everybody who said we couldn’t get it done? What my man Jay Ajayi just said: F--- you! No one likes us, no one likes us. No one likes us, we don’t care. We’re from Philly, f------ Philly, No one likes us, we don’t care. E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"

What we don't know:

Will Kelce be on the Eagles bus as they make their way through Philly? Will he make another legendary speech?

Details about the former Eagles potential role have yet to be released by the team, or Kelce himself. But, Philly fans will be waiting to see what happens!

How to Watch:

FOX 29 will have live coverage on the day of the parade starting with Good Day Philadelphia at 4 a.m.

You can also find us on your preferred streaming platforms, including FOX LOCAL, Tubi, YouTube, Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio Watchfree+ and others.