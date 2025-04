article

The Kelce’s have welcomed their beautiful new addition to their team – welcome Finn!

Kylie Kelce posted the happy news to her Instagram account, stating that Finnley Anne Kelce was born March 30.

There were no details about how much little Finn weighed, but plenty of adorable photos of the sweet girl, including one of pap, Jason, looking intently at his new baby girl.

Related article

Congratulations to all of the Kelce family!!