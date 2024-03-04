Jason, Travis Kelce give back in memory of Philadelphia Eagles fan who died from cancer

article

Jason Kelce sure knows a thing or two about tear-jerking moments.

A day before the Philadelphia Eagles star announced his retirement from the NFL after his 13th season, he and his brother Travis Kelce supported a local fundraiser in memory of a fan who died from cancer.

The event was in support of Team Rectify, held in honor of 28-year-old Eagles fan Brendan McDermott who unfortunately died from colorectal cancer in 2023.

Brendan’s sister-in-law, Jess Viola, shared the following pictures on Instagram showing the Kelce brothers at their event on Sunday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Jess Viola

She captioned the post: "I'll just leave this here. these two are awesome. i know brendan is smiling down right now. some legends wearing #teamrectify hats. if you haven’t donated yet, here’s your sign."

The cause near and dear to the Kelce brothers’ hearts honored Jason with The Thank You Kelce Matching Gift on Behalf of Bantwal Family Challenge as the Eagles Autism Foundation vowed to match donations up to $62,000.

The Eagles Autism Foundation announced the Kelce fundraising challenge successfully ended after meeting the $62,000 goal Monday evening.

But it doesn’t stop there. You can donate to Team Rectify and support Brendan’s family here.