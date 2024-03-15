Jerry Blavat's Memories in Margate has new ownership

A Jersey shore town club formerly owned by late Philadelphia radio icon Jerry Blavat has found new ownership.

Memories in Margate will be run by Philadelphia restaurateur Teddy Sourias, of Craft Concepts Group, and two silent partners.

‘Memories’, as it's become known locally, closed its doors in Sept. 2022 and was put up for sale the following year.

Blavat, whose impact on the radio industry spanned decades and stretched far beyond the Philadelphia-area, died in 2023 at the age of 82.

The executors of Blavat's estate said they vetted over 100 applicants who made a bid on the defunct dance club.