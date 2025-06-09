Person and pet killed, 2 injured after house fire in Marcus Hook: officials

Marcus Hook Trainer Fire Department Press Release

On Monday at around 10:13 a.m., the Marcus Hook Trainer Fire Department and its mutual aid companies were dispatched to the 200 block of Market Street in Marcus Hook for a reported building fire with an entrapment.

Firefighters quickly responded, suppressing the fire within 30 minutes of arrival.

Officials say one person died in the fire.

Dig deeper:

At 10:16 a.m., crews found the rear of the building on fire, with heavy smoke moving throughout the building.

One person was removed through the 2nd story front window and later succumbed to their injuries. A pet also perished in the fire.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was deemed under control by 10:45 a.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the local Fire Marshal, the state Fire Marshal as well as the CID.