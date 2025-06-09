Man killed after shooting in Lawncrest: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.
What we know:
Police say the shooting occurred Monday at approximately 3:35 p.m. on the 7500 block of Jericho Road.
A man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.
Over 30 evidence markers were placed by officers at the scene.
No arrests have been made and a motive has not yet been determined.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Homicide Unit.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.