Man killed after shooting in Lawncrest: police

A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Lawncrest Monday afternoon. Over 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene where a vehicle was found with its rear door opened. This is an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia police.



A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.

What we know:

Police say the shooting occurred Monday at approximately 3:35 p.m. on the 7500 block of Jericho Road.

A man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m.

Over 30 evidence markers were placed by officers at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a motive has not yet been determined.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Homicide Unit.