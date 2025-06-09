Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after shooting in Lawncrest: police

Published  June 9, 2025 7:44pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
Deadly shooting in Lawncrest

An investigation is underway after police say a man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood.

The Brief

    • A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Lawncrest Monday afternoon.
    • Over 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene where a vehicle was found with its rear door opened. 
    • This is an ongoing investigation by Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. 

What we know:

Police say the shooting occurred Monday at approximately 3:35 p.m. on the 7500 block of Jericho Road.

A man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. 

Over 30 evidence markers were placed by officers at the scene. 

No arrests have been made and a motive has not yet been determined. 

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Homicide Unit.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.

