Expand / Collapse search

Suspect rips down Pride flag from Upper Moreland home: police

By
Published  June 9, 2025 8:11pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Upper Moreland Township police are looking to identify a person they say ripped down a Pride flag from someone's home.
    • Police provided images of the incident and suspect.

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pa. - A person is being sought by police for ripping down a Pride flag that was displayed on a person's property. 

What we know:

Upper Moreland Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the pictures below. 

Image 1 of 3

 

They say the offender is a white male in all black clothing and driving a black Toyota Prius.  

The incident occurred on the Upper Moreland section of Horsham Road on Monday, June 9 at 11:26 a.m. 

Police say the suspect walked onto the victim’s property and ripped down a Pride flag before leaving in a Prius.  

What you can do:

If you recognize him, please email tsmith@uppermoreland.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted on our Crimewatch page at uppermorelandpd.org.

The Source: The information in this story is from Upper Moreland Township police. 

Crime & Public SafetyNewsPride