Suspect rips down Pride flag from Upper Moreland home: police

Upper Moreland Township police are looking to identify a person they say ripped down a Pride flag from someone's home. Police provided images of the incident and suspect.



A person is being sought by police for ripping down a Pride flag that was displayed on a person's property.

What we know:

Upper Moreland Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the pictures below.

They say the offender is a white male in all black clothing and driving a black Toyota Prius.

The incident occurred on the Upper Moreland section of Horsham Road on Monday, June 9 at 11:26 a.m.

Police say the suspect walked onto the victim’s property and ripped down a Pride flag before leaving in a Prius.

What you can do:

If you recognize him, please email tsmith@uppermoreland.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted on our Crimewatch page at uppermorelandpd.org.