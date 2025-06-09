Suspect rips down Pride flag from Upper Moreland home: police
UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pa. - A person is being sought by police for ripping down a Pride flag that was displayed on a person's property.
What we know:
Upper Moreland Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the pictures below.
They say the offender is a white male in all black clothing and driving a black Toyota Prius.
The incident occurred on the Upper Moreland section of Horsham Road on Monday, June 9 at 11:26 a.m.
Police say the suspect walked onto the victim’s property and ripped down a Pride flag before leaving in a Prius.
What you can do:
If you recognize him, please email tsmith@uppermoreland.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted on our Crimewatch page at uppermorelandpd.org.
The Source: The information in this story is from Upper Moreland Township police.