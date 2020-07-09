Tropical Storm Fay to bring heavy rains, strong winds to area Friday

A tropical storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Delaware Valley Friday, with most of the area under a Flash Flood Watch.

Warnings have been posted for the Mid-Atlantic coast, including New Jersey as Tropical Storm Fay formed off the coast of North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center announced Thursday afternoon.

"Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to the east and southeast of the center," the National Hurricane Center said in a Facebook post. "Some slight strengthening is forecast to occur tonight and Friday. Weakening should begin after the center moves inland on Saturday."

That Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the southern tip of New Jersey up the East Coast. The forecast at the shore and areas just inland is for peak winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 45 mph lasting until Friday afternoon.

Flash Flood Watches for our area took effect overnight. Peak rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are expected along the coast. In areas like Philadelphia farther inland, the forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches or perhaps more in some spots.

Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and small craft advisories are posted for Delaware and the Delaware Bay, where rough seas and gusting winds are expected.

A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

After Friday's rain, weekend temps will be right back in the 90s, potentially kicking off another heat wave as we take a look at the forecast early next week.

