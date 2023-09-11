Jersey Shore boardwalk evacuated for bomb threats found to be 'swatting' hoax: police

A troubling trend sent beachgoers into an unnecessary panic Monday, cutting their day at the Jersey Shore short.

Seaside Heights Police say they received four phone calls threatening that two bombs were hidden at businesses on the boardwalk just before 9 a.m.

The callers also told police they had "operatives armed with guns" on the boardwalk, according to authorities.

The boardwalk was temporarily evacuated as police performed bomb searches with K9 units.

Several agencies also investigated the threats, which were determined to be "swatting incidents."

"Swatting" incidents have been on the rise across the country, particularly in schools.