Jersey shore communities see widespread coastal flooding of roadways as TS Ophelia pushes in

Tropical Storm Ophelia inundated the Jersey shoreline communities with heavy rain and damaging winds, causing water-covered roadways Saturday.

"If you were planning on coming to the shore this weekend, stay home for this weekend and we’ll see you next weekend," Sea Isle City resident Bill Kehner said.

The stormy weekend is far from sunshine and bringing back a lot of memories for locals.

"Superstorm Sandy, back in 2012, we probably had three feet [of water] in the garage," Kehner continued. "Winter storm Jonas. We’ve had water in our garage with various bad storms."

Howling winds, flooded streets and high tides have taken over the Jersey shore.

"So, this is a typical flood here, but this is our first storm with a name, so we’re pretty excited," Bob Conroy said.

Conroy just moved into his shore house on 33rd Street. "This morning, there was a guy who was pulling a boat and went right through that. At speed. Which was hilarious. It’s been crazy."

But, driving through flooded streets is exactly what officials tell everyone not to do. Over on 63rd Street, homes, stores and even the supermarket were without power.

"The wires have been shorting out on the pole," Sea Isle City Fire Chief, Bryan Moran explained. "We’ve been up for about three hours, just standing by, waiting for the electric company. They’re overwhelmed with calls."

Fire officials are telling people to just stay inside. "We have crews on all night long and we’ll be standing by responding to any emergencies that we have."