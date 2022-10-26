'Jesus Bryce': Phillies fans react as Harper mural pops up in Philadelphia ahead of World Series

Bryce Harper - a name that will go down in Philadelphia sports history.

The star right-fielder burst onto the Philly scene in 2019 with a 13-year $330 million contract, quickly become a fan-favorite and earning his paycheck with a game-clinching homer to claim the Phillies spot in the World Series.

"I hit the ball, and I just looked at my dugout and kind of it’s for all of them," Harper said. "It’s for this whole team. It’s for this whole organization."

Show Philadelphia love, and they'll show it right back. This time in their own unique way - a mural.

On Tuesday, a portrait Bryce Harper wearing his signature bandana popped up on side of Dougherty Electric Warehouse at 45 East Porter Street in South Philadelphia. It was painted by artist Joseph Dougherty.

Fans were fast to react to the incredible painting, many deeming it a mural of "our savior Jesus Bryce."

No doubt this mural will be very busy in the days to come!



